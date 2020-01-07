IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.9% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.42.

NYSE V traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $188.69. 4,394,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,034,951. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $191.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

