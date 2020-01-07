IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.79.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,462,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,734,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

