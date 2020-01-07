IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,219 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 28,386 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

QCOM stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.97. 8,377,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,301,482. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.60. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $94.11. The company has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,507 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

