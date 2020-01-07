IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,955 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6,437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $577,955,000 after buying an additional 9,989,718 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,267,227,000 after buying an additional 3,220,296 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,296,000 after buying an additional 2,146,084 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,316,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,928,000 after buying an additional 1,710,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,546,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.16. 12,028,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,811,147. The stock has a market cap of $172.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $262,747.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,836 shares of company stock worth $1,065,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.