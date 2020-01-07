IBM Retirement Fund Has $2.41 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,170 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,185,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,439,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,897,903,000 after purchasing an additional 857,084 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,557,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,235. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.63. 4,047,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,619. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.25.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

