IBM Retirement Fund Has $2.71 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,226 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,187.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total transaction of $4,004,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,712 shares of company stock worth $12,554,146. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.39. 2,500,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,280. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $160.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $228.33 and a one year high of $334.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

