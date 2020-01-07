IBM Retirement Fund Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $258,466,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its stake in Pfizer by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $38.75. 19,083,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,281,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $215.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.