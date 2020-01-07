IBM Retirement Fund Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.7% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,769,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,537,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

