IBM Retirement Fund Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,614 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.8% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bank of America by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060,331 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,666,000 after purchasing an additional 573,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,383,000 after purchasing an additional 627,776 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $34.62. 34,150,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,195,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $311.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.34.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

