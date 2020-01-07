IBM Retirement Fund Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,266,000 after buying an additional 16,619,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,637,000 after buying an additional 2,572,695 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after buying an additional 2,204,757 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,188,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,604,000 after buying an additional 1,973,700 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,385,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $379.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.64. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $147.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

