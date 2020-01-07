IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055,523 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,583,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,469,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $305.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.89. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.08 and a fifty-two week high of $126.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,291,193 shares of company stock worth $160,055,664 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

