IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.8% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $298.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,211,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,712,604. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.81. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $300.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1,325.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.34.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

