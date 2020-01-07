IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,541,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 798.9% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 148,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,103,162.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,015,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,236,567,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,240 shares of company stock valued at $36,133,874. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.36.

MA stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.21. 3,188,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,029. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.09. The stock has a market cap of $303.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $188.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

