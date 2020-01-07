IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.7% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.20. 10,623,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,828,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $232.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.69.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

