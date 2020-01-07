IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1,638.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,674,000 after buying an additional 21,690,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,746,000 after buying an additional 10,457,813 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 81.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,426,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,672,000 after buying an additional 4,238,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 29.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,281,000 after buying an additional 2,322,201 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 287.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,043,000 after buying an additional 1,917,339 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.76. 10,472,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,482,607. The firm has a market cap of $174.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $54.76 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on C. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.79.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

