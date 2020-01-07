IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,103 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.70. 6,907,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,311,846. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.