IBM Retirement Fund Sells 4,905 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,225 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,729,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193,907 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090,670 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,278,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,723,748. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $225.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

