IBM Retirement Fund Sells 597 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 4,923 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,190 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,581.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $8,232,680 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $289.79. 2,493,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,083. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The stock has a market cap of $274.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.28.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

