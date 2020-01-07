IBM Retirement Fund Sells 708 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $942,353,000 after buying an additional 2,316,574 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1,041.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 673,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $141,496,000 after buying an additional 614,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after buying an additional 546,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $218.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,685,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,789. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.60. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $172.00 and a 1 year high of $239.31. The company has a market capitalization of $239.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

