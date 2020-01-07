IBM Retirement Fund Sells 902 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,727 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,849,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,338,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.