IBM Retirement Fund Takes $3.14 Million Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000. Crowdstrike comprises approximately 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $3,751,769,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 155.3% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $85,696,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $68,481,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $48,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $10,704,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,704,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 2,422,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $120,398,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,422,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,398,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,953,998 shares of company stock worth $146,753,258.

CRWD stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,503,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,489,521. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $101.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.60.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.

