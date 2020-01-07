IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.8% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.25. 28,201,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,142,258. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

