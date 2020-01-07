Ibstock’s (IBST) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Ibstock (LON:IBST)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Ibstock in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 289 ($3.80) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ibstock to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 293 ($3.85) to GBX 268 ($3.53) in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ibstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 278.38 ($3.66).

IBST traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 317.20 ($4.17). 289,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 196.70 ($2.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 311.80 ($4.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 283.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 247.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

