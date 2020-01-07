Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Icon in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

ICLR stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.87. 166,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,601. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Icon has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $173.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Icon had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Icon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Icon by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Icon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Icon by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Icon by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Icon by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

