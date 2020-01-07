Iconiq Lab Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.00 (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded 54.6% higher against the dollar. Iconiq Lab Token has a market capitalization of $705,515.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Iconiq Lab Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00186949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.22 or 0.01422700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00026346 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00121123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab.

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconiq Lab Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconiq Lab Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.