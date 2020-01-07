Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ideagen from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of IDEA opened at GBX 190 ($2.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $429.92 million and a PE ratio of 316.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 179.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 155.17. Ideagen has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 200.04 ($2.63).

In related news, insider Barney Kent sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £255,000 ($335,438.04). Also, insider David Hornsby sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.95), for a total value of £384,800 ($506,182.58). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 441,566 shares of company stock worth $65,923,088.

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

