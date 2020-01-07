iExec RLC Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $35.51 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00005337 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Gatecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gatecoin, Bittrex, Binance, Ethfinex, Upbit, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

