Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ILMN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.93.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.69. The stock had a trading volume of 788,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.04. Illumina has a 52-week low of $263.30 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.93, for a total transaction of $1,243,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,056,294.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total transaction of $391,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,720 shares of company stock worth $2,440,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 67,829.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $832,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,377 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 16.0% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,371,087 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $504,766,000 after acquiring an additional 188,763 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 64.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,315,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $400,182,000 after acquiring an additional 517,226 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 80.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 336,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Illumina by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 56,930 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

