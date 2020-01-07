Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of IMVT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 116,987 shares.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

