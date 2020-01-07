Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,278 ($29.97).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price target (down from GBX 1,900 ($24.99)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

LON IMB opened at GBX 1,911 ($25.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,777.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,920.73. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,439.09 ($18.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,713.50 ($35.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a GBX 72.01 ($0.95) dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $72.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

