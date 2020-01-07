Infosys Ltd to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Infosys in a research note issued on Sunday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sen anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.74%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Infosys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.

INFY stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.43. Infosys has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Infosys by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

