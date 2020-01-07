Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of -1.69

News coverage about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) has trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a news sentiment score of -1.69 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Infosys’ score:

NYSE:INFY opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. Infosys has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Infosys to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

