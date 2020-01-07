INMAX 24-Hour Volume Tops $39,370.00 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, INMAX has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One INMAX token can now be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000663 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. INMAX has a total market capitalization of $86,370.00 and approximately $39,370.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get INMAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00180453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.01364989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00119709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INMAX Profile

INMAX launched on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange. The official website for INMAX is inmax.live. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex.

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INMAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.