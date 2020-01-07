Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) is Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for approximately 2.3% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth $382,000.

PJAN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,850. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86.

