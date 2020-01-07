Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Insider Buys 146 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 672 ($8.84) per share, for a total transaction of £981.12 ($1,290.61).

Lee Hsien Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Lee Hsien Yang acquired 129 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05) per share, for a total transaction of £985.56 ($1,296.45).

Shares of RR stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 669 ($8.80). The company had a trading volume of 1,719,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.34. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a one year low of GBX 667.40 ($8.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 704.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 772.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RR. Societe Generale lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 938 ($12.34) target price (down previously from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 881.13 ($11.59).

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

