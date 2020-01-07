Insider Selling: Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Sells 13,836 Shares of Stock

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director C James Jensen sold 13,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $108,750.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

C James Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, C James Jensen sold 42,181 shares of Aspen Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $338,713.43.

Shares of ASPU traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. 142,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.51 million, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aspen Group Inc has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 615,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 84,177 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 130,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

