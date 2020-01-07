Insider Selling: Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Sells 42,181 Shares of Stock

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director C James Jensen sold 42,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $338,713.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,672.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C James Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, C James Jensen sold 13,836 shares of Aspen Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $108,750.96.

ASPU traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 142,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,289. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $154.51 million, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aspen Group Inc has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $8.32.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. Research analysts predict that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASPU shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Aspen Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aspen Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Aspen Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 130,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Aspen Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 615,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 84,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

