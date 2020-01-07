Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Director Robert Gayton sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total value of C$315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,155,000.

Robert Gayton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Robert Gayton sold 9,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$43,380.00.

Shares of BTO traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,799. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.53. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.39. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.24 and a 1 year high of C$5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$410.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 89.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BTO shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.39.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

