Insider Selling: Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR) Director Sells 154,290 Shares of Stock

Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR) Director Darin Wagner sold 154,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$65,187.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,115,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,316,144.54.

Balmoral Resources stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.40. The company had a trading volume of 181,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,267. Balmoral Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $71.11 million and a P/E ratio of -27.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23.

Get Balmoral Resources alerts:

About Balmoral Resources

Balmoral Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium deposits. Its principal project is the Detour Trend gold project located in Quebec.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Balmoral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balmoral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.