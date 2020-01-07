Insider Selling: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Sells 322 Shares of Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,151,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.09. The stock had a trading volume of 532,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,651. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $116.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.84.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $260.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,004.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,613,000 after acquiring an additional 832,501 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 94.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.14.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.