Insider Selling: Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Sells 8,050 Shares of Stock

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $22,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:CHRA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.87. 97,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $81.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. Charah Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $121.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Charah Solutions Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, First Analysis cut their price target on shares of Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charah Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Charah Solutions by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charah Solutions by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 114,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charah Solutions by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.