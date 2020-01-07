Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Sells 821 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Garen K. Staglin sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $57,552.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,867. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $69.73. 112,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

