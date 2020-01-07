Insider Selling: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) CAO Sells 35,777 Shares of Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,541,630.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,186.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GLPI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,880. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,495.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Macquarie started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.