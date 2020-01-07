Insider Selling: Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Kathleen Mason sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $24,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kathleen Mason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of Genesco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,250.00.

Shares of Genesco stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,375. The company has a market capitalization of $697.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.64 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GCO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Genesco from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth $2,194,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth $2,201,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth $720,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

