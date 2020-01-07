Insider Selling: Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,232,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:MIME traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.07. 788,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,272. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -672.43, a P/E/G ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.18. Mimecast Ltd has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.63 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 39.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $239,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIME shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.