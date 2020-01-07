Insider Selling: Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Insider Sells 2,466 Shares of Stock

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) insider Jake Bauer sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $168,797.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,056.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jake Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Jake Bauer sold 18,916 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $1,325,444.12.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Jake Bauer sold 13,096 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $852,942.48.

On Friday, November 29th, Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,383,689.44.

Myokardia stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.79. 361,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,876. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 2.07. Myokardia Inc has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $74.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average of $57.15.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. Equities research analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MYOK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Maxim Group reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Myokardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Myokardia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,335,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Myokardia by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,945,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Myokardia by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

