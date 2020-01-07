Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, reaching $239.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,871,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,966. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $241.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 143.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.74.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

