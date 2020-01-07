Insider Selling: Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) CMO Sells 10,238 Shares of Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.76. 4,854,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,535. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

