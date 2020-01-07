Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) VP Sells 895 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ROK traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.83. The stock had a trading volume of 715,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,375. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $207.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Gabelli lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $26,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 281.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

