Insider Selling: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RCL traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $134.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.42.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

